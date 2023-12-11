Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 7, 12/11/23

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it is a surprise that we want more of the show as soon as possible.

So, are we going to have a chance to actually see it? Well, the answer here is going to disappoint some. There is no installment on the show tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting to see the series come back in the new year. Filming recently kicked off in British Columbia, and that is going to continue for the next few months. This is going to be a shorter season than we’ve seen over the past few years due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but we certainly think that there is a lot of good content that you’re still going to see.

First and foremost, we do have to identify what is certainly going to be the biggest story entering the next batch of episodes: Shaun Murphy becoming a father! This is clearly going to be a new and super-exciting chapter of the character’s life, and it goes without saying that we are really excited for what the story is going to be here. We imagine that there are going to be some really exciting milestones and yet, at the same time, some struggles. Freddie Highmore’s character and Lea are brand-new at this and by virtue of that, we know that they are not going to be altogether perfect at this.

Also, you have to remember that Dr. Glassman is going to have his own important story here, as we wait and see whether or not he and Shaun’s relationship is going to be repaired at the end of the day. We do think there’s a chance that the two are going to have some conversations, but will there be a real openness to reconcile? That’s what we have to wait and see.

