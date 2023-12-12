The Voice 24: Lila Forde closes top 9 with ‘River’

On tonight’s The Voice 24 episode on NBC, we had a chance to see the top nine hit the stage and perform. Did Lila Forde rule the night?

Well, the first thing that we can really say here is that she had a chance to perform last, which a good 90% of the time is what everyone on the show should want. It gives you the best chance to shine!

Before Lila even hit the stage, it was made clear that she was doing a song a lot of people wanted her to take on for quite some time. So what exactly was it? Well, think in terms of the incredible Joni Mitchell, and that made sense. They both have that wonderful singer-songwriter sensibilities, and while Lila may have a long way to go to make it to that point, this show could be a start to a long career. “River” is a great song, and we’re happy that she had a chance to come out on the show and nail this.

So, is this going to be enough to get her to the next round? We tend to think so! She has such a unique voice and based on that alone, it helps her to stand out from the rest of the pack. Then, you are adding to it the fact that she has such a great presence on stage and she brings you into her world. Emotion and connectivity are hard things to pull off when you are having to do constant covers, but she does pull it off!

In the end, we won’t get all the results until tomorrow night — you still have to vote! Yet, you can feel fairly optimistic for now.

