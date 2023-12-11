The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As we move into The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 on HBO this coming weekend, we are gearing up for an epic finale like no other. This could be an intense, dramatic installment that is stuffed full of twists and turns, and we could also be gearing up for a possible cliffhanger.

So, are we going to see something like that? It is certainly something that Julian Fellowes and the other producers more than likely considered once upon a time … but we also don’t think that this is going to be the top priority here, either. After all, this is not the sort of show that truly relies on just delivering cliffhangers to keep people intrigued. It is more about creating something organic that moves from one episode directly into the next. If the story dictates a cliffhanger, there could be one — we just don’t think that it is something that the writers are going to necessarily force here at all. Why in the world would they?

For the time being, our feeling is that you should keep your expectations open for this and a wide array of other possibilities, as well. After all, why in the world wouldn’t you? This show wants to be about as unpredictable as a period drama can be. Hence, the decision to introduce a character like Luke, only to then kill them off a little bit later down the road.

The hardest thing about preparing for The Gilded Age finale right now is simply not knowing whether or not a season 3 is going to happen. That could mean an ending without any resolution at all! We are certainly hoping for some news before the finale, but we also understand the TV world enough here to know that nothing is guaranteed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age and what’s coming up in the finale

What did you think is going to be coming on The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8?

Are you expecting a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







