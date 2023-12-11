The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to check out The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8, also known as the big finale! There is a lot of drama that is going to come to a head here, but what will some of it look like?

Well, for starters, the title of this episode is “In Terms of Winning and Losing,” and we almost wonder if that is going to be about the opera war that has been going on for a good chunk of the season. Rest assured, it is also going to be a part of this story, and we hope that there is at least some measure of closure — alongside a number of other things, as well.

To get a few more details about what lies ahead, check out the full The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

While the staff question their future in the van Rhijn household, Jack receives welcome news about his patent. After scoring a victory for the local schools, Peggy considers her future at the NY Globe. Later, Marian confesses her true feelings to Dashiell – and Bertha and Mrs. Astor make their final moves in the opera war.

As we have noted in the past, we do not necessarily think that there is going to be some sort of enormous cliffhanger at the end of this episode. That’s not really something that executive producer Julian Fellowes tends to do, and we tend to think that instead, the majority of the stories are going to have at least a certain element of closure. We do still want more beyond this finale, though, as we know already that this world is so immersive and there is room for infinitely more stories to be told in due time.

