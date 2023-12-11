Is Robert Sean Leonard leaving The Gilded Age? Is Luke dead?

Is Robert Sean Leonard leaving The Gilded Age following tonight’s new episode, and is his character of Luke dead?

For starters, let’s just go ahead and ask this: Is no one on this show capable of being happy for a long period of time? Ada and the Reverend Forte have had just got married not that long ago and because of that, we thought that everything could be looking up.

Yet, Luke was sick and in the midst of everything that was going on with the bridge and the fireworks, this was still an undercurrent of drama here. It was a reminder that this show really does balance out the magnificent and the sad in truly gut-wrenching ways. We knew that his death was coming, and the real question was whether or not it would be tonight or in the finale. As it turns out, it was tonight, and Luke is no longer a part of this world. While Leonard was not around this show for a significant amount of time, he still made an impact.

Of course, the eerie part of this entire story with Luke is that it’s not the first time that Leonard played a character with a serious illness. Just remember for a moment what happened with his character on House in the past, though the final ending there was every-much different from what we got this time around. At least with that, there was a certain amount of ambiguity as to what was going to happen.

As for how much Luke’s death will change the upcoming finale, that remains to be seen. We just hope that there are a lot of people who are ultimately there for Ada through thick and thin, as she is going to need a great deal of love and support.

