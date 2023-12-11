Ink Master season 15 episode 9 preview: Last before finale

Do you want to know more about what lies ahead entering Ink Master season 15 episode 9? We don’t blame you! This is the final episode before the finale and with that in mind, the stakes are definitely higher than ever for the four remaining artists.

Entering this episode, here is where things currently stand. Freddy, Jozzy, Bobby, and Jon are the only contestants left. All of them have shown talent and versatility, but only three of them are going to make it to the finale with a chance of that grand prize.

Since the preview itself (which aired after episode 8) didn’t give too much away, let’s just think instead about where everyone stacks up at the moment. For the time being, we would consider Jozzy to be the underdog of the group given that the other three have really been the front-runners from the very beginning of the competition. However, one bad tattoo at any point can change things. This is not a cumulative contest and it’s important to remember that! At the end of the day, it is really all about what you have done in the most-recent challenge.

What we’d personally love to see moving forward is a challenge where either the judges or the other artists get to pick what everyone else does, mostly because it allows for a far greater amount of creativity. Also, why not see if everyone can excel at some of their weaknesses? That’s something that we’ve seen a little less of since the show moved to streaming, mostly because there are fewer episodes and, by virtue of that, less opportunity to take on different challenges.

No matter who wins, we just want to feel like they not only deserved it, but that they conquered a lot of big stuff every step of the way.

What do you most want to see entering Ink Master season 15 episode 9 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







