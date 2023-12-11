Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: Face off

As you get yourselves all the more prepared to see Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ next weekend, there is one thing we can say: Prepare for anything. Part VIII of the David Oyelowo series is going to be the big, pivotal finale, and whatever happens here could end up defining what the title character’s legacy truly is.

At the start of the promo that debuted after the (far too short) episode 7, we got Bass asking himself what is an incredibly important question: Is he an outlaw or a lawman? Is he both? That’s just something that he has to try and figure out now. Or, is there such a thing as breaking the law for a right reason? When you consider what he’s gone through and who he’s up against, there is justification for his actions.

In the end here, everything is coming down to a showdown between Bass and Esau, one that has been coming for quite some time. We hope that there is obviously closure to this but beyond that, we equally hope that we have a chance to see something a little more substantial this time around. Give us more than half an hour!

For those who have not heard, we expect that episode 8 is going to be the conclusion to the Bass Reeves story and after that, a season 2 could focus on something entirely different from the Old West. There is always a chance that some separate worlds could collide, but we wouldn’t bank on it. We also don’t think that the producers did something like that, either, as they went into the start of production. There’s likely going to be a clear ending; it is just to be determined whether or not it is a satisfying one.

