Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The finale!

Are you excited to see Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ next week? There is a lot to be excited for, but also a lot to be concerned about at the same time here.

After all, go ahead and consider the following: This is the epic finale, and it could be the end of seeing David Oyelowo as the title character. It is important to remember here that from the start, this show was devised as an anthology. If there is a season 2, it is likely to revolve around a different person from history.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Bass struggles with the weight of the badge like never before; after a deadly mission goes awry, the U.S. Deputy Marshal’s fate is left in the hands of someone else.

Just from reading that alone, you can probably guess that we are going to be seeing a lot of drama moving forward — there’s certainly going to be a lot more action but, at the same time, more drama for Bass on the homefront. From the very start of this series, it has been clear that he has tried to balance out two worlds but at the same time, it has been almost impossible for him to do that.

What we do think this show has done a beautiful job at from start to finish is rather clear: Get us fully immersed in Reeves’ lives and allow us to understand fully everything that happened to him. He bore a great responsibility and he never took it lightly. It also took a massive toll on him.

In the end, let’s just say that Oyelowo’s performance has been nothing short of fantastic; hopefully, he is remembered for a rather long time for this.

What do you most want to see moving into Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+?

How do you think this particular saga is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







