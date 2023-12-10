Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6: What is it missing?

This weekend Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 arrived on MGM+, and it is clear that the show is bringing a few different things to the table. It remains thought-provoking, imaginative, and at times visually stunning. We are glad to see that the creative team is taking some risks!

With this being said, we do have to ask at this point whether or not the story is biting off a little bit more than it could chew … or, at the very least, putting its focus on some of the wrong things. It doesn’t feel crazy to wonder that after this topsy-turvy installment.

What was the first thing we learned here? Well, that Aster (Lena Headey) was actually at Beacon 23 as a child, and developed a relationship with the AI Bart. However, in the present she shows no real sign of remembering any of this, so what happened?

Also, this episode served as an introduction to a mysterious group none as the Column, plus brought us to the earliest days of Bart and also the beacon itself with a character known as Dr. Avalon. There’s a lot going on, and it feels at times like loose threads without enough substance to tie some of them together.

There are two episodes left this season and at the moment, our feeling is that the creative team needs to connect things more if they want to make a season 2 successful. Take, for starters, give us a better sense of what the rocks are, let alone what they actually mean when it comes to the long-term future of some characters. We do at least know that there is another season coming, but you can’t just rely on that! You have to make more great things happen now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

