Is Yellowstone new tonight on CBS with season 3?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on CBS? After the season 2 finale aired on the network last week, it makes sense to want so much more.

So, are we going to get it? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we’ve got both good and bad news.

First things first, let’s go ahead and note that there is no new episode of the Western drama tonight — or, a repeat of one that originally aired on the Paramount Network years ago. CBS managed to roll through the first two seasons this fall, mostly as a way to ensure that three was content on while the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes were going on.

Now, here’s the good news — the third season will be airing on CBS in the near future! The first episodes are going to air all at once on Sunday, January 14, and the rest will air quickly in the weeks to come.

For a few more details on what’s ahead (if you do not know), check out the Yellowstone season 3 episode 1 synopsis:

In the wake of the Beck Brothers, John reshuffles the political decks; Beth finds a trespasser on the ranch and learns that he may have big ambitions for the surrounding land; John helps Tate deal with his nightmares.

What is going on with season 5?

It is going to be coming to season 5 at some point, but you may be waiting for a little while to see it. Filming is currently set to start in the spring, and the plan is for Paramount Network to air starting in November 2024.

Why so long? Well, strange as it may seem, a lot of it has to do with winter. You want to shoot the series under the ideal conditions!

