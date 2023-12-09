Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: Who is afraid?

If there is one thing that we have learned from several Call the Midwife Christmas Specials over the years, it is this: They can be bittersweet. While there are a number of happy moments that we get to see over the course of time, there are also others that can make you emotional. The goal of writer Heidi Thomas long been to capture the wide range of feelings that can exist over the holidays — not everyone out there has a family to celebrate with, and there can be difficult moments.

For one person in particular in Poplar, it seems as though there are some hard times ahead. We’ve certainly seem Sister Monica Joan face a great deal of adversity before, and we do tend to think that will continue to be the case moving forward. That’s especially the case now that there is a heavy snowfall coming in this Christmas Special and that makes her worried about her future.

For a little more news all about what to expect, just take a look at what Jenny Agutter (who plays Sister Julienne) had to say about the Monica Joan story to the Radio Times:

“One should [realize] there are a lot of people in the population who are older and just feel that they’re never going to make it through [the winter],” she explained of the episode … And this to an extreme extent [means she] feels she’s not going to make it through, so it’s a matter of everybody pulling together and getting around that.”

One of the great things about Call the Midwife in particular is that there are a lot of characters who have a tendency to rally around each other almost constantly when there is trouble, and absolutely we think that there is something similar that is going to happen here.

