Cruel Summer season 3: Could it be revived elsewhere?

There were a number of surprising cancellations that were announced on Friday and yet, one stands out above all others. We are talking here about Cruel Summer, which shockingly is over at Freeform after just two seasons.

Was this cancellation always possible? Sure, mostly due to the fact that Freeform in general seems to be losing scripted shows left and right. Yet, we are not all that far removed from season 1 being declared a massive hit and by virtue of that, it was not all that crazy to think that they would find a way in order to keep things going. Yet, that is not the case, and the show feels like a casualty of an era of cable TV where shows are slowly going away.

This leads us, in the end, to the all-important question we are actively thinking about here: Is it possible that we get more of Cruel Summer somewhere else? Could it end up at Hulu exclusively or somewhere else?

We should go ahead and note that at the time of this writing, nothing is altogether confirmed. Yet, this is still something that we’re looking out for and thinking about! With the right marketing, we absolutely think there’s a chance the show could gain an even larger audience. Everyone loves to watch a good mystery, right?

Well, there is one other thing to consider here, silly as it may seem: With the massive success of Taylor Swift right now, why not have a show that shares a name with one of her songs? (We know they are unrelated, but still.)

If there ever is another season…

Well, we tend to think that we’re more than likely going to have another mystery told across different eras. This is a structure that has really worked here over the years, so why change that up all that much?

