Culprits season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the arrival of season 1 on Hulu, is there going to be a Culprits season 2 over at Hulu? Or, is this 100% it?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and start by sharing with this show is about, in the end you have not heard. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?

So what does the future hold here? Well, for starters, we should start off this article by noting that nothing has been 100% determined when it comes to the future of this show, at least not yet. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see a little bit more, but we also don’t think that this international series was planned to be going on for several years on end. It’s really just going to come down to whether or not it manages to perform head and shoulders above expectations and beyond that, whether there is a great idea.

For viewers in America, we suppose that there is also another challenge in trying to show viewers out there that this show even exists, which is something that they may not be aware of as of right now. Even in an era where there is less and less programming out there, it does still feel like there are a number of programs that fall through the cracks.

Regardless of whatever the future holds here, let’s just go ahead and share some advice: Go ahead and enjoy the ride. It’s going to be crazy!

Do you want to see a Culprits season 2 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







