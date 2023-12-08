Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 promo: A surprise connection?

This weekend MGM+ is poised to bring you Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, a good starting-off point here is simply this: If you love some dramatic twists and turns, this story could deliver! Not only that, but it may also end up being a great chance in order to travel a little bit further in time and see some unexpected surprises. That’s something that this has done so well over the years, so why steer clear from it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for what’s ahead that suggests that there are some unexpected connections in store, but also some new characters. Take, for starters, a mother out to do whatever she can to protect her daughter. Or, a mystery woman out on a space-walk. This episode would be about, at least in part, the history of the Beacon; to go along with that, perhaps also more about the infamous rocks. What can they really do?

Also, how involved Is Bart in everything? One of the biggest impressions that we have received so far this season is that this is a character who cannot be trusted under any circumstance, but is that really the case?

Let’s just hope that, when the dust settles here, we at least get closer to some answers. No doubt this has shown itself to be an extremely fascinating show and yet, at the same time we still also find ourselves eager to actually understand parts of the universe better. There are just three episodes left! Sure, we know a season 2 is coming, but why wait that long for more info?

