Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7: Who is ‘The Column’?

For those unaware, Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 is the penultimate one of this season. Sure, we know that there is a season 2 coming, but there’s a lot to get to before that point! We wouldn’t be shocked at all if this batch of episodes ends in a jaw-dropping way that also works to better set the stage for what lies ahead.

Episode 7, titled “End Transmission,” is not coming for almost two weeks. Yet, it is nice to know in advance a few important things about it! Take, for starters, the fact that the rocks could be central to a lot of what we end up seeing here … such as it’s been for a lot of the season.

For a little more insight, check out the full Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

An organization known as “The Column” arrives at Beacon 23, revealing even more about the rocks.

It is far too early to know exactly who this group is or what they want, but it does suggest that QTA is not the only organization out there who is currently thinking about the rocks. This means that they have competition! That’s probably bad news for Aster and Halan, provided that they are still even at the Beacon when this episode airs. It is possible that episode 6 could take the two in some totally different directions, and then also at the same time allow us a chance to learn a little bit more about the past. The MGM+ series has already teased that moving forward, we’re going to have a chance to learn more about how these rocks turned up there in the first place.

In general, we’re just ready for at least a few more emotional moments throughout here, given that they have been an integral part of most of the story so far.

