FBoy Island season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big season 3 tonight on The CW, can you expect an FBoy Island season 4? Or, are we officially at the end of the road for the reality show?

Well, the first thing that we should really do here is admit that the answer to this question is a little bit complicated for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that there is technically a spin-off already filmed in FGirl Island, which was shot immediately after season 3 earlier this year. That means there is more of this franchise ahead, but it does not mean that we are going to see a season 4.

After all, it remains to be seen just what the expectations were for this show after moving over from what was then called HBO Max, as the third season failed to even average 200,000 live + same-day viewers. It did improve slightly after moving to Friday nights, but is that really enough? This was a big swing for the new CW regime as they are looking to find some sort of unscripted success, and they made some moves in advance here to try and make it a little more cost-effective.

Our big question, at least for the time being, is whether or not FBoy Island is the sort of show that even really works on broadcast television. After all, a big part of the appeal here should be making it a little bit edgier and riskier than something that you are going to see with Bachelor Nation, which of course has a reputation for playing it a little bit safer given the broad demographic of people who watch.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see just what the future holds here, but one thing we do know is that The CW does not have to rush to figure this out. More than likely, they will reveal something more about the future when we get around to the spring.

Do you think that an FBoy Island season 4 is going to happen at The CW?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

