The Curse season 1 episode 5: What happened with Whitney?

For those of you looking to crack the outer shell of Whitney on Showtime’s The Curse, we are now closer to making that happen.

After all, the end of this week’s installment gave us an opportunity to better recognize some of what’s going on insider her head, with the #1 thing being her frustration over the fact that she can never escape her parents. We’ve seen her trying to sell these properties as “passive homes” to make lives supposedly for the better but in the end, these are homes that were originally owned by her family. She’s trying to escape that curse that comes with her legacy and yet, it’s a part of everything that she is doing.

Ultimately, Whitney is someone out to do good but for all the wrong reasons. Rather than it being about actually trying to make the world better, she wants a pat on the back for it. She doesn’t want to sell a passive home to someone who won’t appreciate it, and even when she got a buyer at the end of the installment, it wasn’t someone who fit perfectly into the box of who she wanted. She isn’t trying to think about money; instead, she’s just obsessed with an image that is not akin to reality.

At some point, we do think that all of this is going to shatter, and we got close to it in that solo conversation with her father. Our prediction right now? When she does break (and it is coming), she’s going to break badly and it will cause everything to spiral out into chaos.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

