Fallout spoilers: New season 1 teaser airs during Game Awards

We recognize already that Fallout season 1 is going to be arriving on Prime Video in April — so why not have another preview?

During the Game Awards tonight the streaming service debuted a brand-new teaser for what lies ahead, one that did seemingly hint more towards what is happening with Walton Goggins’ character, who we know is a Ghoul within the present-day action of the story. This means seemingly that he is a character who has lived a long time and been transformed as a result of the nuclear apocalypse that changes the entire world at the center of the story.

Save for this, a good bit of the rest of the teaser featured some clips that were already shown off at a recent convention in Brazil, albeit in a different packaging. You got a greater sense of how authentic the show is when it comes to trying to recreate the world of the Bethesda games; also, some of the cast (including Goggins) were in attendance to present an award during the Ceremony. Also, there was someone sporting a giant suit of Power Armor, just to add to a little bit of the fun.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Fallout series is not meant to be a remake of anything already presented in the games. Instead, this is going to be an original story set within the overall universe. It will be canon to everything that you have played over the years, and we are extremely excited to see what else gets revealed in the months to come.

Given that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy of Westworld fame are involved behind the scenes here, we have reason to believe there will be a lot of depth and creativity.

