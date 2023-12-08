For All Mankind season 4 episode 5: How did Danny Stevens die?

Is Danny Stevens dead on For All Mankind season 4? This is a question we’ve been wondering for weeks on end.

Well, tonight’s episode 5 gave us a much better chance to learn a little bit more about the character’s fate. We had been able to assume for most of the season that he was probably gone and yet, nothing was altogether confirmed on the subject. He was left stranded out on Mars at the end of season 3 and when Ed and Danielle found him in a flashback this week, they discovered that he was gone. His body was lifeless in his spacesuit, the end of what was a life filled with trauma and pain. He had managed to receive some measure of food until supplies were limited and then, he chose to end everything after feeling so much isolation.

(For the record, we know that there are some theories out there that some other astronauts may have eaten Danny, due to said dwindling supplies.)

While Danny was clearly one of the most polarizing characters within the history of For All Mankind, it is clear to us that so much of what happened to him was a function of what he went through. For starters, he lost his best friend Shane at an early age. Then, he also had the romantic tryst with Karen, which clearly led to a lot of pain when she pushed him away. All of this then led to what happened to him in Mars.

What happened to Danny also clearly weighed heavily on some of Danielle’s decisions after the fact — namely, her stepping away from being in space for some stretch of time. She obviously came back this season, and it was her who, in the end, chose to strip Ed Baldwin of his position after 1) hiding his tremor and 2) becoming more and more volatile and angry. He called her a “quitter,” and she told him that removing him of his post was a decision that she would not regret.

