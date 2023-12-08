Shark Tank: Pick Up Bricks, Snow in Seconds, Tomte Cake, Black Paper Party

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see a holiday-themed episode featuring Pick Up Bricks, Snow in Seconds, Tomte Cake, and Black Paper Party. Want to know a little bit more about all of them?

As per usual, we’ll start by sharing the official synopsis for all of the products below:

The Sharks are looking to spread holiday cheer to a fresh group of entrepreneurs. First to step into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Minnesota who hopes to bring winter cheer indoors with his realistic instant fake snow that never melts. Next up are two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles who are sure to brighten every parent’s holiday season with their mini vacuum that picks up little toys. A trio of entrepreneurs from Ohio, Maryland and the U.S. Virgin Islands look to make the holiday season both festive and inclusive with their line of culturally relevant, seasonal products that celebrate Black families. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, who hopes to make the Sharks feel merry and bright with her homemade gingerbread cake molds.

Black Paper Party – The idea here is pretty simple: A Black-owned business that is designed to give Black families out there representation with holiday decorations including wrapping paper, serving trays, stockings, and a whole lot more.

The Tomte Cake – This is really all about an experience as much as a product. After all, we’re talking here about a children’s book that you can, in some ways, recreate by baking a cake with a gnome hidden in it, one designed to give you luck for a full year. That feels a little like King Cake with a holiday twist.

Snow in Seconds – Want to create your own “instant” snow just by adding water? This is it? There’s almost no point in making this complicated. It’s a product offering people the opportunity to have a white Christmas no matter where you are.

Pick Up Bricks – To think, this is a small vacuum that might actually encourage kids to clean up tiny toys (like tiny plastic breaks), solving the infernal issue of parents accidentally stepping on them.

What do you want to see from Pick Up Bricks, Snow in Seconds, Tomte Cake, and Black Paper Party on Shark Tank tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

