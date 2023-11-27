Is Mark Cuban leaving Shark Tank following season 16?

Is Mark Cuban leaving Shark Tank following the upcoming 16th season? There is absolutely a reason for some of these questions. After all, consider what the Dallas Mavericks owner is saying on the subject!

Speaking to All That Smoke, Cuban (who has been with the series since season 3) indicated that next season would be his last. (The show is currently airing season 15.) While the show did exist prior to his arrival, you can argue that his presence helped to make it a significantly larger hit and with that, a primetime institution. He is easily the most-famous Shark on the panel in terms of public recognition, though we do think that Mr. Wonderful, Barbara Corcoran, and others have developed their own following over the years.

Cuban elaborated further on what he does appreciate about being on the show:

“I love [the show] because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well … I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids. That’s what happens, right? Now we’ve got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I’m like, f—. But we’re helping them right? I’ve invested in, I don’t know how many hundreds of companies. On a cash basis, I’m down a little bit, but on mark to market meeting, the companies are still in operation. I’m way up.”

ABC (per TVLine) has declined comment on the story, but a source tells the publication that Cuban has said this in the past. Because of this, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what is decided.

For now, remember that there are a number of Shark Tank episodes still airing on ABC Friday nights — there is a lot that we’ll be here to spotlight in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

