Why did Shanley Caswell leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan and her character of Shannon Burke? If you are watching tonight’s new episode, it makes a lot of sense to be wondering this — and we’re happy to supply at least a little bit of info.

First things first, here’s a reminder that this was not the actress’ decision to depart — after all, who would want to willingly depart a show this good? The reason for the exit here is tied instead to the actual story, which makes the most sense if you have been watching from the beginning.

In a lot of ways, you could consider the death of Burke to be inevitable. This is someone who managed to get herself in a ton of trouble over a short period of time, starting with her decision to dig into her partner Howard. He eventually realized that she knew too much and because of that, he had to take her out. If he hadn’t killed her this week, there is a good chance that he would have killed her in a week or two.

As we move forward from here, we do think that Burke will still have a role in one way or another. Even if she’s dead, we do think there’s an investigation that is going to happen. This is a show that is all about events snowballing from one to the next, and while Howard may have framed this to make it seem like she took her own life, how many people are actually going to believe that? This is the thing that, at least for now, could end up being an important point of discussion.

Just remember that there’s a lot of Power Book III: Raising Kanan to go, and that means room for a handful of surprises.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan and what the future will hold

What do you think about how Power Book III: Raising Kanan wrote off the Burke character?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







