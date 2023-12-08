Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, December 8 talk

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to get more of Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast soon, we don’t blame you!

Of course, this is where we do have to hand over the rather unfortunate news here that we’re going to be waiting for a good while still to get the series back. There is no episode tonight and for now, the plan remains to get this show back on Friday, February 16. There are ten episodes that are going to air from the winter until the spring, and then the final eight episodes will arrive this fall.

Yes, that is correct: For those who have not heard, Blue Bloods season 14 is the final season. We certainly are aware of the fact that this news is bittersweet, but at the same time we’re happy that we are going to be getting some sort of proper closure. Just remember that for a lot of shows out there, even big-budget ones, this is far from guaranteed and we’re lucky to get whatever episodes that we can.

While we don’t anticipate that every single episode will build directly to a series finale (this is a procedural, after all), we do hope that there is some sort of larger arc that will start to surface over time. Also, it would be pretty great to get a few updates over time all about what the future could hold here for a lot of these characters, whether it be Danny, Jamie, Erin, Frank, or some of the characters all around them.

Obviously, we are also still crossing our fingers for a spin-off at some point, even if not that much has been said about that for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

