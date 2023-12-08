Survivor 45 episode 12 spoilers: The fight to the final five

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 12 on CBS next week, do you want to learn more on what’s ahead?

Well, on paper you could argue that we are entering the next phase of the show in a pretty predictable spot. We are, after all, getting a chance to see the final six players square off, and four of them are a part of the original Reba tribe. However, at the same time we know that there are HUGE cracks in there now. In particular, there’s no real trust anymore between Drew and Julie, and that may extend to Drew and Dee. Austin is now at the center of things, and he may not be able to get rid of Julie if Dee wants to keep her. Things are going to get messy — very much so, in fact.

We wish that the new Survivor 45 episode 12 synopsis below had some more substantial details to share; yet, it does at least tell you about the challenges:

“The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding” – Castaways must roll their way through the reward challenge to win a picnic in the middle of the ocean. Then, castaways will either stay balanced or drop the ball in the immunity challenge trying to earn their spot in the final five, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 13 , (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Is another idol out there?

We tend to think so, given that Julie played hers (which was originally Austin’s) and that Bruce left with his in his pocket. Whoever finds this could prove critical to sticking around for at least one more round; we’ll wait and see what happens here!

