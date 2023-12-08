The Amazing Race 35 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: A scramble leg!

As we prepare for the huge finale for The Amazing Race 35 on CBS next week, why not talk about a big twist? Seattle is the setting for the final leg, and we certainly are hoping that there are going to be a lot of surprises.

One thing we can say is that we’re going to be seeing a “scramble leg,” which is certainly going to be a different way for us to experience the finale. It remains to be seen how all of this is going to play out but in the end, we do think the producers are trying to navigate the fact that a lot of the finales here tend to be quite polarizing. We don’t always get a lot of tension and sometimes, it is clear early on who will emerge as the winner.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Below, you can check out the full The Amazing Race 35 finale synopsis below with a little more insight on what’s ahead:

“A Sunset, Seattle Scramble” – The final three teams travel to Seattle, where they must complete three challenges in a scramble leg, a first in AMAZING RACE history. The challenges are inspired by Seattle’s art scene and include swinging from a high trapeze, glassblowing and being a roadie for a grunge band. The team that successfully completes these challenges and arrives first will win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

We do at least love having Seattle as the final host city of the Race, mostly because we don’t tend to see it that much save for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which aren’t even filmed there the majority of the time! It also feels like these challenges are mostly balanced; we just hope that there is also something that requires team to reflect on the race, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Amazing Race 35 right now, including who we think could win

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 and its big finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







