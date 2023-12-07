Big Brother Reindeer Games: Danielle Reyes officially on board!

Over the course of today CBS has opted to slowly reveal the cast for Big Brother Reindeer Games, and the latest two names are hardly a surprise. Yet, they are still very-much happy to have both of them!

So, where are we going with all of this? Let’s go ahead and dive right into all of this, thanks to a new report from Entertainment Weekly.

Danielle Reyes – This is the casting that SO many, us included, wanted us to see. The season 3 and original All-Stars alum is well-known for being a victim of a terrible jury rule in the early era of the show, and she’s considered to be one of the best players to never win. From the moment that she got a chance to be in the opening for season 25, we were hoping to see her play again in some capacity — even though this is not a traditional season of the show by any means.

Frankie Grande – Well, this one is happening, as well. We’ve never been much of a Frankie fan, as we find him to be far too over-the-top to watch much of the time. With that being said, CBS clearly loves him (hey, he is Ariana Grande’s brother) and we can’t ignore the fact that were it not for a reset twist, he could have made it even further than he did back in season 15.

Now that these two plus Britney are officially confirmed to be a part of the cast, we imagine that the rest of the Reindeer Games cast will be a little bit more of a surprise. We’re certainly excited to learn who some of them are moving forward into the rest of the day.

