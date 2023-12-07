Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 12/7/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with this, are we also going to have episodes of Organized Crime and SVU? We recognize already the demand that is out there for all three of these shows — why can’t we get them, and soon?

Well, unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a reminder that the entire franchise remains off the air. Filming is underway and you can at least celebrate that. However, it is also clear that we are going to be waiting a little while longer to see the episodes on the air. The plan remains, at least for now, to premiere the new seasons on Thursday, January 18. We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a chance to see 13 episodes for all of these shows, or at least that’s what we want. (There is always a chance that Organized Crime is going to run a little bit less.)

So what is going to make these seasons special? Well, we do think that the smaller episode count could allow for some more arcs, and we know that there are some new additions here and there. For example, we are eager to see what Veep alum Reid Scott brings to the table over on the mothership, and we’re also curious if SVU is simply going to roll with a smaller main cast than we saw last season. There are a lot of possibilities out there that we have to consider.

In general, though, we don’t think any of these shows are out to reinvent themselves after a long time off the air. The priority remains to deliver a lot of things that viewers already love and if that happens, there’s a lot to be happy about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

