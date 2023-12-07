The Big Door Prize season 2 premiere date: December talk

With us now in the month of December, is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Big Door Prize season 2? Is there more to hope for here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start with where things currently stand: There is no official premiere date yet for the latest batch of episodes. With that being said, it does feel like more info could be coming at any given moment. Filming has apparently been done for a while on the latest batch of episodes and with that, it really comes down to when Apple TV+ wants to have the show back.

What’s our feeling? Well, we tend to think that it is being set up for a spring release and if that happens, we’ll be getting a chance to have some more unique and mind-bending programming then. We imagine that the release structure for season 2 wouldn’t be all that different from what we saw in season 1. Why in the world would there be some sort of big, fundamental shift here? It’s really not needed.

There’s at least a small chance that The Big Door Prize season 2 gets a premiere date this month and even if that happens, we do tend to think that there’s going to be enough time here to catch up before the premiere.

Should you? Absolutely! We do think that the first season of this show slipped through the cracks a little bit, but it is one of the most underrated series that the aforementioned streaming service put out there. The first season ended with a really big cliffhanger and with that in mind, the door is open for a lot of interesting possibilities. We want to be surprised, enlightened, and of course entertained.

Remember now that if you want to see a season 3, be sure to watch season 1 and season 2 in its totality! Every viewer matters here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Big Door Prize season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

