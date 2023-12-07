Doctor Who – The Giggle spoilers: A regeneration tease

As you prepare for this weekend’s Doctor Who episode that carries with it the title of “The Giggle,” there are so many things to expect! You’ve got Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, some more brilliant action, and above all else, the regeneration from David Tennant to Ncuti Gatwa.

We don’t think that we have to overly hype this, but it still bears noting that the regeneration from Tennant to Matt Smith here may be one of the greatest things ever created in the modern era of this show. How else can we describe it? The only one that emotionally breaks us on the same level is the one from Matt Smith to Peter Capaldi.

If you head over to the official Doctor Who Twitter, there is a chance to get another tease for the latest Tennant regeneration, and there is one moment we’re hoping to see above all else: The Doctor admitting that he is ready to go. When the Tenth Doctor first regenerated, one of the most iconic things that he said was that he “didn’t want to go.” Having a level of acceptance here would be powerful, and also a perfect way to bookend Tennant’s time on the show for good. As much as we love him as The Doctor, we do think that this is the perfect time to say goodbye to him in this role. It will leave us with some wonderful memories.

Of course, before we say goodbye, we do at least know that there is one other incredibly-iconic story still coming with this character — and let’s not forget the awesome presence of Catherine Tate here at the same time! Both of these people mean so much to us, and it is going to be weird to see the show continue without them.

