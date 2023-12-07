My Life With the Walter Boys season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the launch of season 1 on Netflix today, what can we say about My Life With the Walter Boys season 2? Is more going to be coming?

First things first, let’s just set the stage for what this show is really all about. Take a look at the official logline for the series below:

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS is a heartwarming coming of age story that follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian – her mother’s best friend, Katherine, who is raising ten kids with her husband, George. While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton…all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex, and the mysterious and troubled Cole. As Jackie tries to navigate her new life, the feelings and tensions she tries to deny threaten to throw everything off course. Will she be able to stay true to herself and still find romance?

We do think that this series, in a way, is Netflix attempting to stay big in the young-adult market, especially when you think about the success of shows elsewhere like The Summer I Turned Pretty over at Prime Video. It can be hard to figure out what young viewers are into, but this is based on successful source material and that is a great start.

Now, about the future…

Let’s kick things off here by noting that for the time being, nothing has been decided behind the scenes. We know that more written stories are in the works here, so why not adapt something further for Netflix? Well, a lot of it is going to be based on overall viewership, plus also positive word of mouth.

Do you think there’s a chance at My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 down the road?

