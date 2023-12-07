Fargo season 5 episode 5: Run time for ‘The Tiger’

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 5 on FX next week. What are we looking at here, in particular when it comes to run time? As per usual, there is a lot to discuss!

First and foremost, let’s just note that this is not one of the longer installments of the season. We have seen some this season that have gone over an hour, including episode 4, which ended up clocking in at around an hour and ten minutes. However, “The Tiger” is going to run for 61 minutes and in reality, it will be over before you get to 11:00 p.m. Eastern. That extra time is valuable mostly for those of you who want to see the promo for what lies ahead.

If you are curious now to get some other insight all about what the future holds, check out the Fargo season 5 episode 5 synopsis now:

Dot creates diversions, Roy meets his match and Indira helps a new friend.

Obviously, the show is not giving that much away right now … but the promo for what’s ahead signals that the “match” we may be talking about here for Roy is Lorraine. She is formidable in her own right and won’t be intimidated by someone like him. The big question mark is whether or not the two find some sort of terrifying common ground, given that Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character is clearly no fan of Dot. With that, could she view the Sheriff as a way to deal with her? Or, are some of his methods too terrible, even for someone like her? It’s a fair thing to wonder about at present.

