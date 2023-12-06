Fargo season 5 episode 5: Could Gator see the light?

As we approach Fargo season 5 episode 5 on FX next week, why not have a larger conversation about Gator? After all, he is one of the most interesting characters on the series, and he is also wonderfully played by Joe Keery.

If there is one thing that we can say about Gator at the moment, it is that he is a guy firmly at a crossroads. He’s working at the behest of Roy Tillman, as power-hungry and dangerous a sheriff as we have come across over time. However, does he really like it?

To us, one of the most interesting things about the Gator character right now is his relationship with Dot. There is clearly some affection that is there, as we saw him call her “Mama” during the epic opening sequence in episode 4. Just based on that alone, it is clear that Gator is either her son or stepson, and he absolutely views her as some sort of maternal figure. She may have actually represented, at least once upon a time, a potential escape from the carnage within his life elsewhere.

If anyone could get Gator to eventually turn against Roy, it is Dot. In general, we are excited to see where the rest of the story goes here since we are sure they will interact again. One of the most interesting theories we’ve got here is that over time, Roy’s armor is going to be chipped away and he’ll be left with nothing. After all, the only thing that he really seems to have on his side at this point is fear — is there anything else of value that he actually brings to th table here? It is a fair thing to wonder.

What are you most excited to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 5, especially for Gator?

