Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for season 2 at Netflix

The same week that the end of the season 1 finale for Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix is bringing more to the table here!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that the reality competition show is going to be coming back for more. In a statement per TVLine, here is what Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg had to say:

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix … We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

While the reality TV version of Squid Game has come under fire over the past few months for a wide array of reasons (including missing the entire point of the original show), it has also delivered a memorable cast and some real nail-biting drama. In putting such an enormous amount of money up for a grand prize, it really caused contestants to think about winning more so than almost anything. This has been one of the most competitive shows out there in the world of TV, and we do think that there are some personalities that we’ll remember for quite some time.

Also, we will say that Squid Game: The Challenge also did a really good job of editing a lot of the contestants’ stories. You would start to get attached to someone and then, a super-short amount of time after the fact, they would find themselves eliminated. Sometimes, it happened in incredibly unfair fashion, but one of the things that we’ve learned about this show already is that there is a good bit of luck associated with it. There are a ton of things that have to go right for you in the event you want to win.

