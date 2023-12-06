NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 ratings continue to stay steady

Is NCIS: Sydney season 1 still holding up in the ratings? So far, it feels clear that this has been nothing short of a great success! Still, we want to see it keep its momentum in just about every way that it can.

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s just say that the news is most positive. Last night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 4.8 million viewers. While the latter is down slightly versus episode 3, what we are seeing here is that there’s a reasonable amount of stability week to week here. If you are CBS, you have to be thrilled with what you are seeing here so far and you have to just hope that one way or another, you are going to find a way to keep that momentum going. We know that it can be tough with a show like this, but you gotta find a way to keep things moving forward in the best way that you possibly can.

Are we on the cusp of getting some season 2 renewal news here? Well, there is no super-clear timetable on this at the moment, but we do think that this is one of those things that could be announced at just about any moment and we honestly wouldn’t be all that surprised. After all, just remember that if you are CBS and/or Paramount+, the biggest thing that you are probably wanting here is to just lean into franchises and make viewers feel comfortable. If they think a show is sticking around, they are more inclined to watch.

Remember that there is another episode of NCIS: Sydney that is slated to premiere on CBS in one week’s time, and that one will serve as the final one for the calendar year. More will be coming moving into 2024.

