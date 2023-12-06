Dancing with the Stars 32 finale: Helio, Witney Carson return!

Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 finale, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro noted that there was a surprise ahead. What did we get?

Well, for starters, how about some returning Stars with connections to the new hosts? Witney Carson reunited with her former partner Alfonso, and Julianne got a chance to dance again with her former Star partner Helio Castroneves. Meanwhile, we also saw recent champions Rashad Jennings as well as Hannah Brown. This was really fun!

Also, we got a chance to see both Alfonso and Julianne sing in here, which was totally unexpected even though we knew that both of them were more than capable of them. What was also pretty crazy? After this routine, the judges basically turned into the hosts! What a random but totally fun routine that this was. It almost symbolized everything that we got throughout the three-hour finale, which was totally camp but also thoroughly entertaining. Remember that at one point, we also had the top five contestants dancing atop some giant floating mirror-balls.

One other big takeaway from this? Give Alfonso and Julianne more random routines to do like this! One of the things that we’ve come to love about watching the two of them is that they have such great chemistry as performers. This is not always as clear when you see them having to read off lines, but it is when they get to be fun and creative in this environment.

Also, in a lot of ways you can say that this really helped the two of them reach new heights. It is obviously where Julianne became a star, but it’s also where Alfonso really re-entered the limelight and was about to establish himself as something further than just playing Carlton Banks in the past.

Related – Will we get a Dancing with the Stars 33 after the finale tonight?

What did you think about this special performance during the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







