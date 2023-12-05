Dancing with the Stars season 33: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale at ABC, can you expect a season 33 renewal to happen? Or, have we 100% reached the end of the road for the series now?

As per usual, there are a handful of important things to talk about here, but let’s begin here with the following: Nothing has been confirmed and yet, it also feels like somewhat of a foregone conclusion. Isn’t it inevitable on some level that we are going to see the ballroom competition back for more? Why in the world wouldn’t we?

It is true that Dancing with the Stars is not the ratings monster that it was once upon a time in its first ten seasons, but very few things within the TV world are! Viewing patterns have changed, but the good news here is that its total viewership is still solid; it actually is drawing more total viewers on average than season 30, the last one to air on ABC a good two years prior. There are a handful of smart decisions the show has made this year, including getting Julianne Hough as a co-host, casting a lot of great celebrities, and a Taylor Swift night that drew fantastic 18-49 viewership.

We tend to think that the plan will be to bring season 33 back on the air next fall and over the summer, we will probably start to hear more when it comes to casting rumors. We do think that the results this fall serve as a blueprint to what viewers want to see: Fun, relatable contestants who are eager to try something new. Controversy, meanwhile, is not something that excites people — hence, the early exits of Adrian Peterson and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Hopefully, the show steers clear of politics, and we hope that a lot of those George Santos jokes over the weekend do not manifest something here.

