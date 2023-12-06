And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: December hopes

Now that we are in the month of December, what more can we say about And Just Like That season 3 over at Max?

First and foremost, let’s just start this off here by reminding everyone that of course, we want nothing more than to see this show back on the air — and soon! The second season was a significant step up from season 1, mostly because it felt like the producers allowed themselves to venture a little bit more into their Sex and the City roots and that allowed for a far more fun and crazy experience.

Unfortunately, none of this means that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be premiering anytime soon, and we are going to need to exercise a good bit more patience here to get to having it back. Our hope is that it could return at some point in the new year, but we are more than likely months away from getting a chance to see that. A little bit of patience is required, but we hope that at some point either this month or in January, we could get a few more teases all about what the future holds here. Shouldn’t we get a better sense, at least, about Carrie’s future after what was decided for her and Aidan during the finale?

Probably the best thing that we can say about this series entering December, and subsequently the new year, is that it feels like almost everything is reborn right now. There’s an opportunity to tell brand-new, unexpected stories that could last however long everyone involved wants them to. We don’t get the sense right now that we are necessarily entering the final season, and this show could last however long everyone wants it to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

