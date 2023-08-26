And Just Like That season 3 filming: Show EP looks ahead!

Following the season 2 finale on Max this past Thursday, of course there is so much to say in regards to And Just Like That season 3 already! The epic Sex and the City follow-up is going to be bringing a lot to the table coming up, at least presumably.

Here is the problem that the show is running into, at least for the time being. It can be really hard to plan things out when you don’t know when you are filming! That creates logistical challenges for guest stars, in addition to all of the typical issues that can come about with whether and noise when you are working in New York City.

Of course, there is a pretty simple solution to this problem, even if it is one that the powers-that-be at Warner Bros. Discovery don’t want to directly acknowledge. They are the reason for the ambiguity. If they and the other major companies at the center of the writers’ strike would pay the WGA what they deserve, everything would be locked in when it comes to season 3. Sure, the SAG-AFTRA strike also needs to be resolved, but at least some scripts could be taking care of in advance.

Speaking to Variety, executive producer Michael Patrick King noted what some of the plans are for the future of the Sarah Jessica Parker series, while also noting that some parts of the equation remain out of his control:

Oh, yeah. As soon as the strike’s over, the room will start immediately. I don’t know the structure or the timeframe or anything yet, but I do know that there’s an open situation that we’re going to have to address: Carrie Bradshaw.

When will you see season 3 premiere?

The simple answer is “whenever filming is done,” but that’s derivative and the sort of thing that would make everyone mad. The complicated answer is that season 3 will be out when filming is done and Max has the right timeslot for it. Fall 2024 is what we’re hoping for at present, but we will have to see if that comes to fruition or not.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

