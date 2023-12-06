Slow Horses season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Uninvited Guests’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to dive into Slow Horses season 3 episode 4. What more can we say?

Well, the title for this installment is “Uninvited Guests,” and it is our hope here that over time, we’re going to have a chance to see a few unexpected twists — why wouldn’t we want that? One of the great things about this show in general is that it almost always finds some interesting ways to keep us on our toes! The biggest question is, of course, where the surprise is going to enter the picture.

Below, you can see some more news on what’s coming up via the Slow Horses season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

Tearney makes a bold move. The Slow Horses assist the Tiger Team, unaware of their hidden agenda.

There is also a road trip coming at some point over the course of the next episode, and that’s just one other thing to look forward to!

Unfortunately, we are only going to get a single episode a week the rest of the way, and we know that the seasons of this show are pretty short in general. However, isn’t it at least nice to know that there is a season 4 coming already? That does allow us the chance to not worry anywhere near as much about the future and instead, just enjoy what is directly in front of us. That’s not something that we can do with every show out there.

Of course, it also 100% helps that Slow Horses is as enjoyable of a show as it is. You’ve got that intensity, but there’s also some really memorable characters who you get to see week in and week out. This is also one of those rare shows that actually does seem to improve over time, getting more and more creative and interesting.

