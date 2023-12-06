The Voice 24 results: Who was eliminated, top 12?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s new episode of The Voice 24? This was the first live results show of the season and with that in mind, almost anything could happen.

We’ve noted this in the past, but the departure of Blake Shelton as a mentor is a big x-factor when it comes to the competition as a whole. After all, remember for a moment that most seasons, he team would dominate up until the very end and this time around, we are looking at a situation that is a little bit different. Would any coach really have that much of an advantage? That’s where things are a little bit mysterious. Almost anyone could go home at any time!

As a matter of fact, we will say that entering the finale tonight, the only person we felt reasonably confident about in terms of sticking around here was Huntley, mostly because we are partially convinced already that he is winning the season. He’s got every single thing that we tend to think we are going to get from future champs on this show, from the unique tone to his choice in songs.

Just remember here that with there being so few live shows, there are a lot of eliminations here and things are going to move pretty fast. You are almost certainly going to lose people you love a little too fast, so be prepared for that far in advance.

So, who ended up advancing?

Mac Royals, BIAS, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Lila Forde, Huntley, Jacquie Roar, and Nini Iris were all in without need of the Judges’ save.

So who got the save? Jordan Rainer! Apparently, country music does still win out, and this meant that Kara Tenae, Tyler Massey, and AZAN were eliminated.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

