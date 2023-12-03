The Voice 24 spoilers: Chance the Rapper returns, but how?

As we prepare to see the latest episode of The Voice 24 tomorrow night, we come bearing great news about the mentor! Chance the Rapper has officially revealed that he is coming back to the singing competition, this time as a mentor for the upcoming batch of episodes.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see a clip featuring Chance as he works to help the top 12 prepare for some of their performances. It goes without saying, but this is a pretty critical time for the entire field of contestants as they try to impress both the coaches and, for the first time, the voting public.

While we don’t want to slide purely into hyperbole here, at the same time it is worth noting that this may be the most unpredictable top 12 in recent years. Just remember for a moment here that there is no Blake Shelton voting block anymore. Will Reba McEntire’s artists get the same love? We know that country-music fans are extremely good at supporting their own but at the same time, we tend to think that you can’t take any viewer or voter for granted. It’s still a little bit unpredictable in that way.

Chance’s mentorship could help a number of the remaining contestants succeed and yet in the end, there is one thing we tend to believe will matter more than anything else — song choice. We do think it matters a lot to perform something that feels unique, even if it is a song people have heard a hundred times. One of the big pitfalls with this show to a lot of contestants is that it often falls into karaoke too much, with straight-forwarded arrangements and vocals that are extremely similar to what we’ve heard already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

