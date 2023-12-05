Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/5/23?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we say about it, alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

The first thing that we should really do here is share where things stand, especially for those of you who have not heard — all three of the series are going to be off for a while. There are no episodes on December 5, and the same goes for the rest of the month — and then all of January at the same time. The plan here remains for the shows to return in February, and we are hoping that there are 13 episodes coming down the road!

Now, for those of you who have not heard for whatever reason, production for the entire FBI franchise started up last week, so we are at a point here where everyone is full-steam ahead. There are a few things about these seasons that will also stand out, whether it be challenging cases but also new characters and cast change-ups. Take, for example, the idea that we are going to be seeing Shantel VanSanten join Most Wanted as a full-time cast member.

Now, if you are hungry for a little bit more news on the franchise, rest assured that there is going to be a lot of other coverage coming before too long! We imagine that in December, we could learn about a little more when it comes to guest stars. Meanwhile, in January there is a chance that you are going to have a chance to see a first-look preview for what lies ahead. There’s a lot to anticipate here across the board!

Now, let’s just all try our best to be patient (hard as it may be) to see what lies ahead.

Related – Check out some other news right now on the FBI franchise, including our thoughts on a crossover this season

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into the FBI franchise when it premieres?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







