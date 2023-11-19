FBI season 6: Is there potential for big crossovers?

As we wait and see whether or not we’re going to get an FBI season 6 over on CBS, why not discuss crossovers for a moment? They are at the foundation of this franchise — there is absolutely no doubt about that!

Unfortunately, there may be some obstacles that keep them from being all that prevalent this time around. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we would advise you to not be all that optimistic here.

What is the #1 issue at the moment? Well, we can put that in pretty frank terms: All of the FBI shows are starting much later this time around due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — or rather, the AMPTP not giving actors or writers a fair deal in a short window of time. It has put us in a situation where there was this long, drawn-out waiting game that happened. We do realize now that the entire franchise will be back mid-February, but these episodes will need to be shot in a fairly fast and super-efficient way. That’s not the sort of thing that can make you all that optimistic that we’re going to be getting a lot of crossovers coming up.

Also, remember that FBI: International does not shoot in the same place as the other two series, and that creates even more challenges.

If there is a crossover…

Our expectation is that it will be a smaller one, similar to what we have seen with a character or two from the flagship appearing on Most Wanted.

Are we still open for a pleasant surprise here? Absolutely, but we tend to also think that a major, three-part event could be saved for the 2024-25 season, provided that all three shows are renewed. For the time being, we have every reason in the world to think that they will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

