The Boys: Mexico: Gael García Bernal talks spin-off

If you missed the news previously, it looks as though The Boys: Mexico spin-off is eventually coming to Prime Video. The Spanish-language series will be set in Mexico City, and this does further along the streaming service’s current goals of branching out as much content as they possibly can. Given that the original show and Gen V were both massively successful, it is hardly a surprise that they would do this.

Also, we do think that it is very-much helpful that this series also has some big-name talent behind the scenes as executive producers in Gael García Bernal as well as Diego Luna. There is always a possibility they turn up as actors on the series, but for now, the focus is more on development.

Speaking on the subject recently to Variety, Bernal shared the following — though it’s also clear he can’t share much right now when it comes to the story:

“I’m very excited about what we can do, because we can do something very interesting in Latin America.”

No matter what the story is for the spin-off here, we do think that the guts of the show will be pretty similar: A satire about excess, celebrity, and what people would probably do if they were given the same sort of unchecked power to work with. It’s going to be pretty hard to top iconic characters like Homelander, but it will be really fun to see what everyone comes up with at the end of the day here.

As exciting as the idea of another show may be, remember that you also need to be patient — the earliest we would imagine this is at some point in 2025, but it could be even later than that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

