Fargo season 5 episode 4: Is Dot Lyon actually Gator’s mom?

Did Fargo season 5 episode 4 confirm something big when it comes to Dot Lyon and Gator? Or, are we stuck with as many questions as ever?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that there were discussions even before this installment about whether or not Juno Temple’s character was Gator’s mom. Now, those are amplified further. Dot clearly spoke to him over the course of the episode like they have a long-standing relationship, and he even refers to her at one point as “mama.” Yet, at the same time, Dot doesn’t show an enormous amount of affection towards him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

So what is happening here? It is very-well possible that Dot is Gator’s mom and yet, she is being very careful when it comes to how much affection to actually show in this instance. She may have compartmentalized a lot of her past in order to emotionally move forward, which would not be much of a surprise.

What’s another theory? That Dot is actually Gator’s stepmom, as we know that Roy was also married one other time in the past and that woman is no longer around. If this is the case, it could still make sense for Gator to hold some fondness towards her and pain that she left. dot could have been the only good thing in his life, as we know that Roy is toxic, violent, and hardly a good influence. It also may have made her more okay with leaving to start over somewhere else.

Just remember this in the end — don’t make any assumptions about Dot’s age based on Temple. The actress easily could be playing older; or, if Gator is her kid, she and Roy may have been together when she was very young.

Related – Be sure to get more news moving into Fargo season 5 episode 5

What do you think the relationship between Gator and Dot is on Fargo season 5, based on what we have seen so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







