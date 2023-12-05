A Murder at the End of the World episode 7: First finale spoilers!

In less than two weeks, we are going to have a chance to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 arrive on Hulu, and there is huge stuff ahead. This is the finale! Whatever transpires here is going to almost certainly going to shape the future of Darby’s life, provided that she’s even still alive at that point. (Just remember that following this week’s episode 5, her life has been put in danger.)

We know that there is nothing like getting the resolution to a big whodunnit, and we have to hope that we’re going to have a satisfying reveal. Fingers crossed that we get that, and that we also still have a chance to see more down the road here. (Remember here that A Murder at the End of the World has been billed as a limited series, but with the right story, there could still be an opportunity to keep things going.)

Today, Hulu confirmed that episode 7 carries with it the title of “Retreat.” They also shared the following super-short hiatus:

The remaining guests gather and discover the killer among them.

What does this mean? Well, it’s rather simple: You aren’t going to learn the killer’s identity until the finale, and we wonder if the reveal is going to be in classic whodunnit fashion, where a lot of the pieces are put together for everyone at the same time. there is something quite charming about that idea, even if we are dealing with rather dark subject matter.

As for who the killer is, at the moment it feels like there are only a few real candidates given how many people are actually in Andy and Lee’s inner circle. Could that be a misdirect, though? With this show, we tend to think that anything is possible.

