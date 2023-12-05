Foundation season 3 renewal confirmed at Apple TV+

While there has been news out there for a while that a Foundation season 3 renewal is most likely happening, isn’t it nice to get it confirmed?

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ have confirmed the latest chapter of the sci-fi epic. While there is no 100% confirmation as to when it will premiere as of yet, our hope is that we are going to see it surface at some point moving into either late 2024 or early 2025. When you consider the number of visual effects that are present here, you have to be prepared in order to exercise a certain amount of patience.

In a further statement (per TVLine), here is what executive producer David S. Goyer had to say on the subject:

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling [Isaac] Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga … This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus.”

Meanwhile, the streaming service’s head of programming Matt Cherniss added the following:

“We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one. To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in Season 3.”

Ultimately, we know that there are some stories here that could be told over many more seasons, and creatively there is certainly a plan to go beyond season 3. However, Foundation still needs to draw viewers in order for that to happen. At the very least, we know there are a lot of people all over the world who are eager to keep checking this show out!

What do you think about Foundation being renewed for a season 4 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







