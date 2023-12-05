The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 video: Hurling towards success

As some of you may know already, The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 is airing on CBS tomorrow night, and the teams are off in Dublin!

So what awaits all of them? Well, think in terms of a lot of different challenges, and a number of them are shown off in a number of assorted previews for what lies ahead!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a number of them right now — and they include watching Greg & John (or at least half of them) taking part in what is a Riverdance-inspired task. Meanwhile, another shows one half of Joel & Garrett taking part in a sport know as hurling, which has enough similarities to baseball that make them think they’d be okay at it.

Meanwhile, you also see in here a real effort made by Rob & Corey in what is effectively a memorization task — it is not as physically demanding as the other challenges we are seeing here, but that does not make it easy at all. The only team that we’re not seeing in this preview is Steve & Anna Leigh, which is notable mostly in that Anna Leigh is the only woman left on the race at this point. They’ve had some high highs so far this season, but at this point the concern is that Steve is physically the weakest person left on the race. Or, at the very least, he’s the slowest and that could cause them problems in a footrace. The blueprint for them is to just make sure you don’t make any mistakes along the way and if that happens, you’ve got a shot to make up some time on the other remaining teams.

