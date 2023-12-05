The Curse season 1 finale: Is a crazy ending ahead?

Just in case you were wondering where the story is going on Showtime’s The Curse, there is one thing we can say already — we are building towards something insane. How insane, exactly? That remains the real question, but it does feel like the design from the start here is to make you raise all sort of questions after the fact.

In a new piece over at The Daily Beast, there is a suggestion that the ending to the upcoming finale is one of the craziest things out there. What does that mean? Well, this is Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie. They are going to take big risks!

Here’s the funny thing — Safdie is afraid to even share the slightest tease on the finale. Speaking to The Daily Beast, here is what the actor and executive producer had to say:

I have no comment. I’m going to make no comment on the finale [laughs]. Just know that there is a finale! It does end, and I’m excited.

Of course, we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see that, and we do think that in general, this is setting up already to be one of those conclusions that either everyone loves or everyone hates. We’re not sure that there is any middle ground here and honestly, that is probably the point. We don’t think that the team behind the scenes here went into it thinking that everyone is going to like the end product. Heck, the show has been pretty darn polarizing so far! Why would we think that things are going to be any different as we get further along?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

