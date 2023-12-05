Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: December 2023 talk

Now that we are in the month of December, what more can we say about Power Book II: Ghost season 4? Is there more news coming?

At present, we do think we’ve reached the point where some announcement about the show’s future seems imminent. Doesn’t that feel right? Remember here that Ghost will be the next entry in the franchise following the third season of Raising Kanan, which is currently airing. A new season of Power Book IV: Force has not been greenlit as of yet, but we tend to think that it is coming within the relatively near future. Why wouldn’t it be?

Well, remember that the new season of BMF is coming on March 1, and that means that more than likely, you are probably not seeing the Michael Rainey Jr. series back on the air until at least May or June. While we know that Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is done filming, that doesn’t mean we will be getting it soon. For now, we tend to think that we’re not going to have a chance to see an announcement this month. If we’re lucky, a premiere date will be announced when we get around to the point that Raising Kanan ends, which we tend to think is going to be at some point in February.

So what is coming up in season 4? While there aren’t a lot of other details that are out there right now for what lies ahead, we do tend to think that Tariq and Brayden being on the run will be a significant part of the story. Their backs are up against the wall in an absolutely insane way, one that is different from almost anything else that we have seen on the show so far.

Could there be more crossovers with another show in the franchise?

It is possible, but let’s just say this: We’re not sure that we’re going to get something within that vein unless it makes all the sense in the world to pull that out. We do tend to think that the producers, all things considered, are going to be pretty diplomatic with a lot of this.

What do you think we’re going to learn soon when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 4?

